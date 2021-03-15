Reading Roundup: Edible Entrails & Self-Fermenting Wine
Micro-reviews of media I consumed recently, articles about non-western foods, textbooks about the Bronze Age, & the Citibank v. Revlon case.
The idea of a Resonance Calendar seems to have come from the community surrounding the notetaking app Notion, but I’ve adapted it for how I use Obsidian and I’ve found it really useful as a practice. The idea is to keep track of and reflect on the various things that you read, watch and listen to. Each month, as a part of my spaced repetition learning p…
