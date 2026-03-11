Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Idowu's avatar
Idowu
18h

the adaptation and re-adaptation logic got me! not my field; wanted a distraction and thoroughly enjoyed it! thanks!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Konik
charles222a203's avatar
charles222a203
1d

I really loved Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs, I'll have to check this out.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Konik and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture