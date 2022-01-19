Stint
Itinerant lifestyles & moments of clarity about powerlessness
The worst part of her graduation stint as an itinerant mage was when the aether winds shifted and the cold rain burned her aura away. Without magic or the trappings of her Collegium robes, people always pegged her for a vagrant.
Emily wondered if her peers realized it was the Collegium's most important lesson.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.