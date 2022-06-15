Surviving the Siege
Short sieges and impenetrable castles
📗 The following story stands alone and can be read without any knowledge of my prior works, but does involve story elements that appeared previously in The Apothecary's Daughter.
The dirt road forked about about a league past the edge of the village; a small signpost was the only hint of anything worth visiting in the mountains beyond.
"Feels weird to l…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.