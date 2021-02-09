Tamarisk
The salty tree that killed an invincible prince
I was writing a scene that takes place in palace courtyard roughly analogous to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, which I actually don't know a lot about, so I tried to find some pictures and found out about some really cool plants instead. Specifically tamarisk trees, which are beautiful and apparently quite common in the Middle East.
Fun Facts
Tamarisk tr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.