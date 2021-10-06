The Laundress & the Fungal Growth
The art of getting clothes clean is basically magic
Innalie bent down to pluck soapwort leaves for the morrow's washing and caught the distinctive scent of rorgoten on the breeze. Most of the alchemical horrors that came out of the Salted Wars were too insidious to stink, but according to rumor — which was to say, the ladies in her grandma's sewing circle — rorgoten spores amplified the smell of rot a hu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.