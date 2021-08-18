The Offer
Wars are won in the hearts of men
Winter was no time for war.
Mother would say no time was.
I held my guts in with my hands and tried to ignore the I told you so echoing through my memories. They spoke in her voice, but I’d been so sure my magic would protect me. Make the nobles notice me. Win me a place in at court.
It hadn’t.
Leave glory to the lords, she’d begged.
I hadn’t.
Now, the vermil…
