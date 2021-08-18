Winter was no time for war.

Mother would say no time was.

I held my guts in with my hands and tried to ignore the I told you so echoing through my memories. They spoke in her voice, but I’d been so sure my magic would protect me. Make the nobles notice me. Win me a place in at court.

It hadn’t.

Leave glory to the lords, she’d begged.

I hadn’t.

Now, the vermil…