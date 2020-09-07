Tombs
Burials with dyed bones & deadfall stones
I was looking into the history of religious military orders to use as a basis for the paladin-analogues in my novel and discovered the Order of the Holy Sepulchre refers to a tomb. So I went down the rabbit hole and discovered...
Fun Facts
A sepulchre specifically refers to rock-cut room, typically cut into a cave, such as Christ's tomb.
A hypogaeum is an …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Obsidian Iceberg to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.