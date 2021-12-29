Burcad jerked with surprise when the local shaman cut out the still-beating heart of a snow-covered monstrosity. “You gonna try’n tell me that’s a delicacy and I should be honored?”

“No, it’s the toughest cut, for sure." The old shaman grinned and stretched his wings. "But vagrants don’t get to be choosy, and it’ll fill your belly fine.”

AFTERWORD

I wrote …