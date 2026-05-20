Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

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fidius's avatar
fidius
18hEdited

"A house divided against itself" is pretty much the method the empires here are using, isn't it? The key seems to be maintaining the unity of the top layer while keeping the lower layers divided. Establishing too much standardization weakens the top layer because it strengthens connections between the bottom and top and creates a nucleus for larger grouping in the bottom, instead of letting the top float around mostly separate and coherent on top of a self-disorganizing bottom layer.

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Joshua Greene's avatar
Joshua Greene
4h

I just searched and didn't see references to Austria-Hungary/Hapsburgs. To me, they feel like an interesting case study of (1) how they successfully spanning some groups that could barely tolerate each other and (2) how the unusual balance between Hungarian privileges and ambitions from other national groups helped end the empire.

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