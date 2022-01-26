Wither
Suttee, Sacral Kingship, & Human Sacrifice
The day my husband died,
I chose life.
My people cast me out;
a widow has no business
living past the dawn,
but I would rather wither
in the darkness of exile
than share the world beyond
with him.
AFTERWORD
I don't write poetry often, and I wasn't planning to write a poem when I sat down to write this week. It just kind of happened, a m…
