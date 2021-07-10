The Insider Build is up to 12.10 now. It’s mostly sync fixes, but that means that since hotkeys are now stored in a separate file, if you’re using Obsidian on multiple devices you might notice that your hotkeys will disappear on non-upgraded Obsidian instances when using Obsidian Sync to sync your app config. To migrate, upgrade Obsidian and turn on the hotkeys sync flag to receive the hotkeys, then restart Obsidian.

tq v0.1.0 is a task management plugin that uses a separate note to back each task and renders them in customizable code blocks.

Enhanced Mindmaps can do a lot of nifty stuff for, well, making better mindmaps.

My hero @mrjackphil is back creating plugins by request , this time tackling a plugin that will open notes by UID . It opens notes by UID by checking the frontmatter field.

File Tree Alternative now lets you search from within its file list view.

Better Word Count 0.7.0 has some speed improvements, customizable status bar counters, and stats for the day. I don’t think I’ve ever updated a plugin so fast!

Tracker v1.8.0 has support for month view, displays color based on a particular value, and all around is starting to look really incredible for, well, tracking things based on metadata.

Breadcrumbs now has support for Juggl-formatted links . It also supports multiple indexes.

I’m going to mangle this explanation, but @kaelri shared how they make project cards using Templater and Dataview and it got bookmarked 66 times, so check it out if you’re somebody who enjoys content cards. One way to think of it is that it’s like a prettier / less table-like dataview view (thanks for walking me through it, @anthonybaker ).

There was a fun discussion of everybody’s top 3 favorite plugins that I recommend checking out if you’re not sure where to start. Plus, it’s fun to see how different people have such varied use-cases.

If you are trying to debug plugins for android, you need to have Android Debug Bridge on your computer installed; on your android phone you have to enable ADB (it's under developer settings – tap the build number three times to get these settings); then connect the phone to your computer over USB; open chrome (or chromium based browser should also work) and type chrome://inspect in the browser. Open obsidian on your phone, then it should appear.

Folks with Obsidian mobile on their android device might benefit from these tips about how to keep an app permanently running in the background. It makes the new sharing features a bit nicer.

@cotemaxime shared the second part of their productivity system explainer. It’s mostly task management and things on the weekly scale.

@tallguyjenks shared their kindle to Obsidian workflow on YouTube.

@hamster shared a quick and dirty way to get an obsidian markdown file into .docx format if you don’t want to mess with Pandoc or have to deal with footnotes: click on the 3 dots of the note - export to pdf, hen drag the pdf into google docs and then open it as a google doc and then save it as a docx.

There was a discussion of daily note templates in Discord.

@sashinexists shared a script that takes in a better bibtex json file and from it generates markdown notes and organizes them into folders based on type in your vault.

@joshduffney merged Cal Newport's time-blocking system into Obsidian and created a short video on it.

@Thomas Curro shared how to automate filing notes into folders with templater.