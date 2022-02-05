Obsidian Updates

Insider Mobile v1.1.0 (Build 37) is up to parity with Desktop and also:

iOS: Fixed drag and drop and long-hold context menu not working.

Android: Improve cold startup performance for large vaults.

Android: Fix sync sometimes react to files when nothing has changed due to mis-reported modified times.

Android: Fixed images from http sources not loaded due to insecure context.

It should now be much easier to open Obsidian quickly — and if your load times are still long, you can get a report on which plugins are slowing down your load times, if you have plugins enabled. For me personally, Obsidian now opens roughly as fast as Google Keep 🥳

Plugin News

Pending (as of Friday morning)

Note: Not all new plugins are available in the community list yet, as they need to go through code review first. You can manually install plugins that aren't in the community list yet by using the Beta Reviewer's Auto-update Tool. Note, though, that this is not as safe as waiting for them to go through code review.

Updates

QuickAdd 0.5.0 has mobile support 🥳 just in time to run the zettelizer macrp on my new iPad.

Quick Explorer 0.1.10 got some bugfixes and should work better in Live Preview now.

Emoji Toolbar v0.3.1 has improved compatibility with Primary theme, & Live Preview users can now press 'Enter' to insert the first emoji in the list.

KOReader Sync 0.3.0 has a setting to create a note with a dataviewjs query so that all the notes of a book can be shown in a single big list. 0.4.0 added commands to sync, mark note as edited (or not), or to enable/disable sync.

Map View now supports a proper "new geolocation note" dialog with geosearch and configurable URL parsing (from Google Maps etc).

Task Collector 0.7.6 has support for Snippetor, which is actively iterating to work with more themes and load faster — the idea is that it will support custom styling for - [?] style checkboxes across themes.

Code Editor Shortcut 1.5.0 lets users copy selected lines up/down in a way that emulates VS Code.

you can now turn off drop shadows in Admonition settings. Nested admonitions will receive a light border to make them visually distinct.

Betas

Note: these plugins have not yet been submitted for code review, and are being made available primarily for testing purposes.

Bartender adds support for rearranging the view action icons and Minimal's floating ribbon bar. The order will be saved whenever you rearrange the icons. Bartender also now supports custom sorting of files and folders . Here's a demonstration on Discord.

You can make a word or tag cloud for your vault; it's a nice visual representation of what you write about most often. It turns out I have a lot of notes about domestication.

Remotely-save 0.2.14 has improvements for OneDrive syncing

The new Goodreads plugin Booksidian lets users choose from the list of all parameters available over the Goodreads RSS feed (+ some extra that can be deduced from them like subtitle or series). It has templating features to let users lay out the body and frontmatter according to their preferences.

For Developers

Here's some tips about how to write good documentation.

Appearance

Ancillary Code

Here's a templater script to copy the current Obsidian note as a markdown link ( [Title](ObsidianURI) ) to easily open your Obsidian notes from anywhere.

Guides

Discussions

Ancillary Tools

Someone asked for my Readwise export template, so I made a gist for it.

Here's a Windows utility which allows you to search & launch vault files without having Obsidian open.

Housekeeping

My supporters-only 5x8 event had some great discussion, and I wanted to share a really awesome "digital brain" project that dates from 1997 "Jerry's brain" got brought up during the discussion of "second brains" and it was fascinating to see how old the metaphor — and process — is.

We also discussed this great article about the difference between planning to start and planning to finish.

I also officially finalized moving my articles off Wordpress & onto Ghost thanks to the incredible concierge service. My new landing page is a static site (hand-edited, no generator, & I used SCSS) hosted on GitHub & Netlify. All the old links should still work; if you happen to find a broken one, let me know.

I still have some auditing to do, and I haven't decided if/how to transfer comments over to the Roundup, but in the meantime, the Roundup is now the official home of my Obsidian-adjacent essays & thoughts, while the Iceberg hosts all of my worldbuilding/history/book review stuff.

If you haven't already read my piece on why it's hard to teach critical thinking skills, maybe check it out at its new home?