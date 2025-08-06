Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wyrd Smythe's avatar
Wyrd Smythe
21h

Yeah, it's not really the tool use so much as how we constantly improve our tools. We learn from and build on the past ("standing on the shoulders"). That comes from our powers of imagination and abstraction — the true differentiation between us and other animals, I think. Those powers also give us math and art and fiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Konik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture