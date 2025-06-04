Manuscriptions

Wyrd Smythe
1d

Right on. A major complaint I have about modern culture is how far away it has gotten from the 4000-some years of normative literature that largely defines how to be human successfully and graciously and with integrity. We seem to have turned our backs on all that. The end result of our doing so currently squats in the Oval Office. Back in the 1970s I called it "The Death of a Liberal Arts Education" — it was noticeable then and has only gotten worse since. *Much* worse since 2000. I sometimes wonder if the new millennium blew our fuses — the *real* Y2K problem.

