Birrell Walsh
18h

I am not sure how this connects, so I offer it for others... Buddhism is often painted as a peaceful religion. And yet - Siddhartha was a Kshatri, and his words upon enlightenment were a warrior's:

"Seeking the builder of this house, I wandered through the cycles of countless rebirths, experiencing suffering again and again. Now, O house-builder, you are seen! You shall build this house no more. All your rafters are broken; your ridgepole is shattered. The mind, free from conditioning, has attained the cessation of suffering."

Jeff Kenton
20h

Eleanor, if "Physics is what kills you, but biology is what wants you dead." is not yours, can you please let me know who it comes from? If it is yours, I'm pretty sure I would buy some expensive merch if that quote was on it.

1 reply by Eleanor Konik
2 more comments...

