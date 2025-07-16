Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Porter's avatar
Barry Porter
1h

I didn't know you were into Minecraft Control Protocol :):):)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tommy Williams's avatar
Tommy Williams
3h

Back when Claude's MCP first came out (or when I first started playing with it) in December 2024, I set up the filesystem MCP and pointed it at my Obsidian vault. At the time, I wasn't able to get it to do the things you describe (I have a lot of abandoned or decaying metadata systems, too).

I will have to go back and try again with almost eight months of development in the space.

Thank you for sharing these ideas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Konik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture