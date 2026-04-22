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Randy M's avatar
Randy M
18h

Interesting rumination, Eleanor, that brought to mind one of the (at the time) most astonishing things I learned in undergrad cell bio classes and had to go refresh my memory on.

White blood cells that produce antibodies seem to have a sort of real-time intra-organism evolution, called clonal selection theory. The portion of the DNA that codes for antibodies is sort of shuffled around, so different cells make differently shaped antibodies. Antibodies, recall, each bind to a specific type of pathogen (a virus or bacteria membrane protein). Ideally they will bind specifically and tightly, but the targets are varied, right? So the cells mix up their DNA making different types of antibodies with gives us our immunity.

Presumably there's some sort of molecular feedback rewarding the cells that produce more specific and useful antibodies, which implies... quite a lot! Maybe that those B cells will recognize a successful antibody and proliferate based on this response, and do so for as long as the immunity lasts (potentially an adult lifetime!).

Marvelous, really.

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