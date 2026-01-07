You may remember that the December edition went out just before Christmas… and that neither October nor September had linksposts. I finally went back through my notes and compiled the list of stuff I read around then and really enjoyed.

My plan for 2026 is to write one of these link roundups every month. I’m also aiming to do a monthly longform review of a chonky nonfiction book, in the style of Empress of the East: How a European Slave Girl Became Queen of the Ottoman Empire by Leslie Peirce or my response to Tiny Experiments by Anne-Laure Le Cunff. With any luck, I’ll also manage a monthly deep dive on a nerdy topic, and a monthly post related to note-taking or productivity. That should give 2026 a bit more structure and regularity. I also want to expand my exercise habit to a for-real daily walk, read at least one chunky nonfiction book a month — and not necessarily the one I review, because I do have a backlog.

I’m going to start 1177 B.C.: The Year Civilization Collapsed by Eric H. Cline in dead tree form, and read The Scythian Empire by Christopher Beckworth as an ebook; we’ll see which one I finish first but I intend to discuss 1177 BC with folks in various places during January, because I will do a better job of digitizing my notes if I do it that way — please feel free to pick up a copy and follow along!

And that brings me to my final goal for 2026: by the end of 2026, I want to have a “bench” of at least 6 finished drafts in case I get sick or end up really busy, so that I don’t miss any weeks of posting. Things are going pretty well so far — I am pretty confident that next week my review of The Perfectionists by Simon Winchester should land in your inbox, because I wrote it on the train to New York last weekend. Keep an eye out for it if you or any of your friends are into nerdy deep dives on precision engineering, and in the meantime please enjoy this curated list of neat stuff I read but didn’t have a chance to tell you about until now.

Technology

This article about how nobody knows how large software projects work seemed pretty in line with my experiences in software-related communities in the last twenty years or so. Institutional knowledge is important!

History

Science

Miscellaneous

Media & Literature

I watched John Wick (and really enjoyed it, especially the way the Miss Perkins character and new dog at the end were handled) and Tropic Thunder (which had a mediocre script but excellent acting and costuming).

Now that I have kids, I try to listen to music that actually has something to do with my/our life instead of angry teenaged breakup songs, or at least stuff that puts me in a happy and loving mood. To that end, I also discovered two new songs that I adore: The Good Ones by Gabby Barrett and Tennesee Orange Megan Moroney.

That said, here’s some commentary about media and literature from other people: