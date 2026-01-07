Manuscriptions

Michael
1d

Love these posts! One book I think you'd find interesting is Human Impact on Ancient Environments by Charles L Redman. Some of the Easter Island discussions seems to have been contested recently but I still find the book to be both scientifically rigorous and engaging. Very good for grounding any apocalyptic fiction set in early human societies

Billal
2d

A praise you for ensuring that you learnt so much from consuming so much. I am forever struggling with the balance of consuming and not actually learning.

May I ask what your system is for actually learning when reading?

