Happy October, everyone. This month I’m practicing my sketching skills with the Inktober challenge, and trying to decide if I dare give National Novel Writing Month another try. The stuff I read last month offered a lot of inspiration for stories and drawings, so I hope you enjoy these as much as I did:

I am not a math person, but my husband and son are, so I’ve been re-learning chess and poking around looking for ways to engage his interests. A friend mentioned Project Euler, “a repository of math problems that need to be solved by developing and implementing an appropriate algorithm. It follows a philosophy of incremental learning, where ideas developed in solving one problem can be starting points for solving later, more difficult ones.” Not being a math person, this does not appeal to me personally, but a stupendous number of my friends and subscribers are math-loving programmers, so if you haven’t heard of it before, I recommend checking out this brief guide to Project Euler. I enjoyed reading these articles from Universal Set for the same reasons I like reading about other subcultures I don’t belong to, so even if you’re not a math person either, you might like it… if for no other reason than advice like: “It’s worth your time to try to find efficient solutions on your own, rather than calling these functions or just running an obvious brute force. This is not so much because calling library functions is “cheating”, but rather because you can learn quite a lot from figuring out and implementing things yourself.”

Some folks are using AI agents to curate a personalized feed, which seems like a nice idea for people with more technical skills than I have. I tried something similar (but easier) with the Comet browser, but realistically it made me look at social media more, not less, so ymmv.

This deep dive on the Zeigarnik Effect is a nice explanation of how just a few open loops overwhelm us and cause us to lose track of the essential. I enjoyed that it talked a lot about the history of its discovery as well as how it works, from a nerdiness perspective and from a “how to make my memory work for me, not against me” perspective. Fans of the “Getting Things Done” approach will probably find the article particularly interesting.

This series of photographs was a nice reminder that sometimes success is not measured by how hard you work but by how patiently you wait — and how quickly you pounce when the moment is ripe.

Here was a nice Twitter (long) post about the value of confronting your fears, and how he got shy kids to be good public speakers — ritualized acting out of their worst fears coming true, i.e. kids making fun of them when they made a mistake (in a good-natured way).

I also quite liked this Twitter (long) post about the importance of practicing sub-skills, playing around, and figuring out your blockers. There were a lot of gems in the comments.

Here’s another article I enjoyed about “cultivating feel,” which talks about how to get really good at things in the “10,000 hours” sense but with what I suspect is a much more accurate analysis of the relevant literature from someone who got really good at basketball — and retained those skills well into middle age. It was a nice companion piece to this article (from a different author) about running with hardcore Ethiopian runners and how different the culture of running is there.