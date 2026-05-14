Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ponti Min's avatar
Ponti Min
17h

> John Brown [...] had pikes brought in for the freed slaves because he didn’t trust them with guns

That doesn't strike me as sound military strategy, particularly in a society where rifled (and hence long range) firearms are common.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Eleanor Konik and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture