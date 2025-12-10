Manuscriptions

Rose May
1d

That was so interesting, thank you! I knew some about the canal (since the infamous big container boat incident), but your write up filled all kinds of gaps i didn't know i had! I've never had to think about how just-enough types of manufacturing have effects on systems like this.!

Tommy Williams
3d

I have told just about anyone who spends much time talking to me outside work or other official capacities about the ways I think that just-in-time manufacturing and other LEAN changes in our economies have left us open to far more risk than anyone realizes.

But I have never done anything in-depth to write it up or justify it, beyond stringing together a few anecdotes.

This post is a wonderful addition to my talking points and an example of the kind of work I could do myself to deepen my understanding.

Thank you for sharing it!

