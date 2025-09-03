Manuscriptions

I switched to paper a month ago in an attempt to cut down on my screen time... it's been liberating. Now I wish my substack subs got snail mailed to me instead of emailed 😜

I think it is useful for people to recognize (maybe even TOLD) that there is no ONE BEST WAY when it comes to collecting, organizing, curating, and reporting ideas. There are MANY GREAT ways, though. Part of the intellectual fun and challenge of the ideation and organization process is to try on a few of the ways, pull this function from that process and merge it with this piece of another process and find the way that serves YOU NOW.

I think one message from early in the FORMAL EDUCATION process is being told that THIS WAY (of fill-in-the-blank) is the RIGHT WAY. And when that process doesn't serve well or doesn't scale well, the person is left thinking that THEY (as an individual) are somehow less than, or not good enough, or whatever. It's way less efficient, I admit, to suggest that people create their own PROCESS THAT WORKS rather than feeling tied to a provided process that doesn't work for them.

For myself, I find that handwritten notes are the best way for capturing the daily mundane stuff and other random ideas that poke through. I revisit the notes and find in them that the nuggets grab my attention. The nuggets then get digitized (I use Obsidian) for faster finding later. I love Zsolt and his work is excellent. I do not have the patience to learn to sketch instead of writing. Though I allow that the future is unknown. Maybe down the road, I'll be 100% visual notes...

Thanks for your Manuscription. Each of them seems to come at a good point to enlarge my own thinking about one important topic or another. I appreciate it.

