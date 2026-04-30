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Annie Normal's avatar
Annie Normal
20h

I have a sorta mock pad thai recipe. Takes around 25 minutes.

You can use whatever noodle you prefer for this. I like wide rice noodles or sobas, but linguine can be subbed in. You either start these at the beginning (for linguine) or while you're cooking the chicken (for rice noods). Either way, start boiling the water before anything else or you'll regret it.

Peanut butter, sriracha, brown sugar, soy sauce, 2 Tbsp lime juice, minced garlic, and grated ginger to make the sauce base, whisked. Coconut milk is added to this right after.

Then you cut up the chicken or tofu, saute til cooked through (but not overcooked).

Once chicken or tofu is cooked, dump the sauce on it, then throw in the noodles. Stir, stir, stir. I actually prefer to use tongs to mix this since the sauce is pretty thick initially.

Then it's done. Top with chopped peanuts and scallions.

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3 replies by Eleanor Konik and others
Ponti Min's avatar
Ponti Min
20h

>Anyway, I put the burgers into the air fryer, cook for 10 minutes, flip, cook for another 10 minutes

20 minutes in an air fryer seems like a lot of time. I find most things are cooked in 10 mins, the exception being think items which might not be cooked in the middle.

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