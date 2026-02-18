Manuscriptions

Richard Carter
1d

I’m actively avoiding using ‘AI’ tools, but still found this post interesting.

Apart from in metadata, search history, etc, much of my ‘how did I get here?’ data will be recorded in an unstructured way in my (electronic) work Journal, where I record my current thinking, what I plan to do about it, and the immediate outcomes. Other people’s might be found in their ‘Daily Notes’.

I never read through my past Journal entries, as I use them for ‘thinking out loud’ to myself to overcome current issues, but perhaps I should be reviewing them occasionally. (That said, I can’t imagine anything more off-putting than reading a historical litany of seldom-met good intentions!)

Michael E. Trebing
2h

Your post really got me thinking over the last 24 hours. I was

surprised how much Claude helped me think about this. I initially got an idea of

adding new properties that might help discovering the process gaps. Since the Claude/API lacks access to revision history, Claude suggested adding a 'trajectory' property (e.g., converging, open, or stalled). While subjective, externalizing that implicit knowledge allows for better data layering

and provides a clearer birds-eye view of my workflow. And it could assist Claude identify, in combination with other properties, the "good stuff" you allude to. Definitely food for more

thought.

Thanks!

