Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

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James Fallan's avatar
James Fallan
5h

This is great and really useful but I reckon you could make the process of watching paint dry(!) sound fascinating. Thought provoking stuff every week; I always look forward to reading your posts :)

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1 reply by Eleanor Konik
Dr Karen Shue's avatar
Dr Karen Shue
18h

I prefer e-books when I'm reading for resource information, but for losing myself in a story, I love Real books. Having said that, I use the library for both as much as possible -- and sometimes the Real book is the only option.

I'm a subscriber to Readwise. For Real books, I use the feature of being able to take a picture of the page(s) I want, including the page number, tagging them, and including my thoughts or reasons for highlighting it in a comment. (If I have a lot to say, I pause to think out loud and record in AudioPen.)

Getting the highlight in with my other highlights lets me find them again easily and have collated for review of the book later as well as use the AI feature there to pull out related materials across all my reading.

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