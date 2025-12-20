Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

The curated reading list format is really useful, especially how it pulls togetehr such diverse threads without feeling scattered. The asthma/albuterol piece caught my attention since I've been down that rabit hole after a family member had similar questions about efficacy. It's wild how much of what passes for standard interventions isn't actually backed by great data. The Borlaug story is one of those ones that deserves way more attention than it gets, specially given how undervalued agricultural innovation still is today in conversations about global challenges.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Carter's avatar
Richard Carter
2d

Thanks for the mention, Eleanor, and Merry Christmas to you and yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture