It’s been awhile since I compiled my “neat stuff I read lately” notes, mostly because I had other things I wanted to say instead. But today kicks off Christmas Break for many of us, so I thought it might be a good time to show up in your inbox with some good stuff to read. Some of the following are affiliate links, but I assure you I read much more than this that I’m not mentioning because it wasn’t that good. Enjoy!

I loved the Stainless Steel Rat books as a child, and was delighted to discover that the first of the series (ignore that it says #4, that’s chronological) now in the public domain. Out of nostalgia, I read it last week, and am happy to say it holds up pretty well.

I rarely dip my toes into legal arguments anymore — my law career is long behind me and I’m glad of it — but I found this article about which Supreme Court cases are actually important from Eric McKee to be very thought-provoking. He proposes using the metric of the number of amicus curiae, or “friend of the court,” briefs filed for each case, as a lens to look through beyond “which cases journalists care about.” The data showed some interesting trends, like that only roughly 20% of the cases with “above median” numbers of amicus briefs were decided ideologically, and what civil liberties cases attract a disproportionate number of amicus briefs.

One of my favorite things is putting things that people are upset about now in their historical context to make myself feel better, and to this end Zvi Mowshowitz provided some great charts in his write-up of cost changes over time , focused on clothes, housing, and food.

In 1970, Norman Borlaug won a Nobel for breeding wheat to be shorter and produce more grain. This sounds small but probably saved billions of life. I care a lot about how famines happen , and was delighted by this story of a man who devoted a huge chunk of his life to making them less likely.

This was a really neat deep dive on Galla Placidia , who married a barbarian and ruled Rome when the world power fell into chaos.

I enjoyed this thought experiment about the Treaty of Versailles, although it’s a bit more recent than the history I know a lot about so I wasn’t able to participate in the discussion in the comments.

This is a really neat youtube channel with videos of how things used to be made, with old videos showcasing things like handcrafted millstones and carpenters making floorboards the old fashioned way. A lot of the videos are in black and white and it’s a delightful change of pace from the usual upbeat algorithmically optimized stuff.

R.W. Richey offered his take on the Wager and some of author David Grann’s other works, with a focus on the people who wanted to go on the journey and the sort of men who go exploring under dangerous conditions.

This was a beautiful retrospective on fifteen years of history blogging from Benjamin Breen. I love Res Obscura, and Benjamin is a lot more prolific than I am, but I’m coming up on my own tenth anniversary and it was nice to see someone else reflecting on a big milestone like this. He also shares a ton of great Substacks that feel like they’ve revitalized the blog-discussion space, and I generally agree with his take. Lately I’ve been seeing people post responses to my articles, or articles inspired by my articles, and it’s the most inspiring thing in the world.