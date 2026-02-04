January was pretty wild for me. I finally dove deep into Claude Code and it’s been incredibly useful for both work and hobbies. I’ve spent most of the month bookmarking resources and experimenting with automation, so this month’s roundup is heavy on productivity and AI tooling, but don’t worry I still found plenty of neat history and science stuff too. Some links are Amazon affiliate links, but as always, I value my reputation more than double-digit dollars and am not trying to sell you irrelevant stuff I swear.

A PhD candidate in economics at UC Berkeley argued that ideas aren’t getting harder to find , and research productivity hasn’t fallen. Apparently firms produce as many breakthrough patents per R&D dollar, but market/allocative inefficiencies mean those ideas no longer translate into broad productivity gains. This feels like something worth paying attention to from a “caring about improving the world” perspective.

A philosophy undergrad started daily workouts to avoid “becoming lost in the world of signs and forget the things they signify.” As something with an undergrad philosophy degree who struggles with exercise, I’m really trying to convince myself to think this way.

John Psmith (who, along with his wife, writes one of my top five favorite newsletters) reviewed How to Solve It by George Pólya . It distills four core problem-solving steps (understand, plan, execute, reflect) into useful heuristics.

Brooke shared her approach to curating a journaling ecosystem because she was worried her “phone was making her stupid.” She ended up replacing doomscrolling with analog journaling to reclaim creativity and intentional time.

Ian Leslie article about the Stamina Gap was simultaneously terrifying and validating. He talks about how reading long novels builds cognitive endurance, and how sustained concentration skills are becoming increasingly rare (some would say elite) skills. I am good at both of these things, but this sort of thing is part of why I’m so determined to read one nonfiction book a month this year. I do not want to lose the ability to concentrate on hard problems, and the best way to keep my mind sharp is to exercise it.

Lance Martin shared how he steers Claude Code using a /TODO command that finds #TODO(Claude) comments in his code and builds a plan. I do something pretty similar although I usually just do %%CC: note %% as my formatting. Anyway, more interesting was how he discussed “Fingerspitzengefühl” ― the intuitive feel for steering agents via Plan Mode, file referencing, and targeted TODOs. It’s the first time I’ve seen the term in the wild since I wrote my review of Certain to Win by Chet Richards. I genuinely think that developing this “intuitive sense” of what’s possible is the most important thing I can be working on right now, for reasons Martin Alderson outlines in his article about how two kinds of AI users are emerging.

Boris Cherny (Claude Code’s creator) discussed how he uses it. Eyad shared a complete Claude Code tutorial. Basically, folks emphasize the value of thinking through things, and iterating over careful plans with curated context before sending prompts. Use compacting/clearing, run instances in parallel locally, use slash commands, subagents, offer verification methods, and provide examples for when the AI gets stuck. I’m not a programmer but I’ve personally managed to run 5 terminal “channels” in parallel and it felt pretty natural, like maintaining a couple of conversations in Slack or Discord at once. AI is finally worth using for a wide variety of white collar tasks; it even helped me with my taxes (yes of course I double-checked, I double-check my tax professional too).

Klöss wrote a guide on how to improve at prompting. Don’t treat prompts as polite requests, treat them as code commands. Ordered context, clear constraints, set role definitions, structured output formats, and canonical documents all help make prompts more effective.

Ryan Carson explained how to make your agent learn and ship while you sleep ― he suggests a nightly loop where the agent reviews threads to extract learnings into a controlling markdown file. I do a variation of this; I add to my memory file throughout the day, and have a “good-night” prompt that checks on a couple of places I update and compiles the new information where it belongs.

Shruti spent a week researching Clawdbot, an autonomous AI that runs on a persistent server (like a Raspberry Pi or Cloudflare worker, although some people are using a Mac mini). It’s intended to execute tasks 24/7, but requires significant setup for complex workflows and can get pricey if you use APIs instead of riskier choices giving it its own CLI coding tool subscription. I got one working on a $5/mo Cloudflare worker but it was a pain and I’m nervous about the security implications, so I haven’t leveraged it much beyond learning how Puppeteer works (badly for what I need :P).

Steve Yegge introduced Gas Town, an orchestrator that automates and swarms massive Claude Code agent workflows using tmux and a heartbeat system to run persistent, durable “convoys.” It sounds like industrial-grade chaos for advanced users only, and I have not tried it, but I’m seeing this “heartbeat” thing so much that I did implement a couple of cronjobs for repeated tasks I don’t want to have to personally trigger. I think Yegge is right that this is probably the future, so I’m trying to stay aware of it even if I’m not quite ready to dance on the bleeding edge.