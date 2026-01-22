Manuscriptions

Peter Kaminski
11h

Awesome as always!

I've been using and showing people Claude Code for knowledge work. It's really great with Obsidian and Git, so I'm right there with you.

A quick note, with Obsidian I'm using Obsidian Claude Sidebar, https://github.com/derek-larson14/obsidian-claude-sidebar

It uses xterm.js under the hood, and manages getting Claude Code up and running in the terminal for you. It's still beta (install with BRAT), and still doesn't integrate operationally with Claude Code (as the official Claude Code VS Code extension does, for instance), but as you've found, terminal mode works pretty well with Claude Code and Obsidian.

Monitor the repo home page while it's in beta; Mac and Linux are supported, but Windows is experimental, and after a quick test, the input was currently too slow to be practical.

If you're on Mac or Linux, I don't think you need to switch if polyipseity's Terminal plugin is working for you, but as other readers want to try Claude Code in Obsidian, they may want to check out Obsidian Claude Sidebar.

Andrew Lombardi
5h

Love this, have been using Claude Code with Obsidian excessively. I generally just open up a terminal fullscreen and in the vault directory and get to work that way because I don't want to give Claude any window space in Obsidian. Plan mode is absolutely a game changer for a lot of big sweeping changes as well, so highly recommend enabling that.

MCP servers are great *and* they eat up context so beware.

My latest love is using the Claude Chrome plugin (using it with Brave though because I like that alternative), and having it do research for me has been another game changer. All of that research gets dumped back into Obsidian and linked off in the end.

And because I wrote the original voicenotes sync plugin (the VoiceNotes team has recently taken over maintenance), I have another command which is just /process-voicenotes and it reads the note, pulls out relevant TaskNotes, updates any notes about People, or projects that make sense and we have a little discussion.

