This month’s link roundup is coming to you a day late because I personally avoid the internet on April Fool’s Day. Just about the only joke I appreciated was RobRoy subtly adding funny typos to the channel names of the nerdy Discord server he runs… which was much outweighed by needing to triple-check every nerdy science thing I ran across on twitter.

Anyway, March’s list has less ‘productivity’ and more ‘ai’ information, but I focused less on tooling and more on figuring out the impacts of all these new ‘productivity boosts.’ I still found plenty of time to read about neat history and science stuff too. I also picked up the latest fantasy novel from my favorite authors, the husband-and-wife team of (Gordon &) Ilona Andrews. It’s a portal fantasy where a woman from Texas — “Maggie the Undying” — ends up in the world of her favorite fantasy series (which, much like my favorite childhood fantasy series, tragically lacked the expected third book in the trilogy), and uses her knowledge of events (past and future!) to try and prevent all the nasty stuff she knows is coming down the pike for her favorite characters.

Those are, by the way, Amazon affiliate links, I earn a small commission if you click through and buy, blah blah it’s 2026 you know the drill.

Anyway, on to the rest of what I read in March!

Productivity & AI

History

Science

Ryan Burge (the “Graphs About Religion” guy) looked at why belief in the afterlife persists even as church attendance drops. 88% of Americans believe in a soul, and the youngest adults in the survey actually bounced back toward higher belief in heaven and hell compared to millennials. The concept of “religious residue” was a new term for a phenomenon I’ve definitely come across before — you can leave the church, but spiritual frameworks stick around in your psyche longer which is how we end up with the concept of “cultural Christians” and “secular Jews”.

One neat thing about chimpanzees that I never noticed when I visited them in zoos... you can’t really tell where they’re looking. Scott Travers went pretty deep on why humans are the only primates with white sclera, and the answer gets into self-domestication (which you may remember I touched on extensively in my article about how and murder were critical to the domestication of Homo sapiens sapiens), the evolutionary value of eye contact, and the genuine tradeoffs of making yourself more readable to everyone around you.

ICYMI

I reviewed Steve Brusatte’s excellent book The Rise and Reign of the Mammals, which covers hundreds of millions of years of mammalian evolution. I had a lot of fun with the deep-time ecology stuff and learning about how important teeth, jaws, and ears ended up being.

I wrote about geldings and the “natural” social order of horses, starting from a throwaway line in an archaeology paper about Mongolian herds. It’s part horse history, part philosophy of domestication, part reflection on the value of ‘unproductive’ males and the nature of ‘natural’ as a concept (see what I did there?). This one got a more likes but fewer comments than I expected.

I also wrote about why I built two custom dashboards instead of using off-the-shelf analytics, and what I learned about the difference between data you look at and data you actually use.

Stay tuned for my upcoming review of The Cold Start Problem: How to Start and Scale Network Effects by Andrew Chen, an article about different ways organisms change their phenotypes, and a look into the benefits of diversity for large empires.

This month I’m reading Hard Landing: The Epic Contest for Power and Profits That Plunged the Airlines into Chaos by Thomas Petzinger, Jr. and it’s fascinating so far. Next month’s book is slated to be How Africa Works: Success and Failure on the World’s Last Developmental Frontier by Joe Studwell. I’m planning another visit to Harpers Ferry with my son, and looking forward to seeing Project Hail Mary (which everyone I’ve talked to says is great, a relief because I loved the book) with my husband over Spring Break.

And, as always, if you read anything particularly interesting last month — or end up reading anything above and want to discuss — please leave a comment or shoot me an email :)