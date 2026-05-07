April was a busy month, y’all. I read a ton (Substack says this email may get truncated because of the length, sorry!), celebrated Easter with the fam, sent my son to my parents’ for a week and went to the movies with my husband for the first time in ages, resigned my (beloved!) job at Readwise due to health reasons I won’t get too deep into here, read a ton (including books, which may have affiliate links below), and started arranging weekly lunches with acquaintances, including a guy I’ve barely seen since high school and a lady from church whose kids are about the same age as mine.

Cedric Chin had a great piece about how experts sensemake , which covers the Data-Frame Theory developed from US military research. The core idea is that experts and novices use the same cognitive process — the difference is that experts have richer mental models, so they build better frames faster and recover quicker when their initial read is wrong. It’s a practical piece if you’re interested in how to actually get better at reading ambiguous situations rather than just telling yourself to “be more open-minded.”

I liked Anne-Laure Le Cunff ’s article about how presenteeism is a hidden productivity killer , covering how the pressure to look busy persists even in remote work. She breaks presentees into four types based on health and performance, and traces the triggers back to things like workaholism, job insecurity, and performance-based self-esteem.

Brian Schrader wrote about his system for taking better notes by hand , which combines digital bookmarking tools with paper notebooks. He writes only on right-hand pages in pen, leaving the left side for penciled follow-up thoughts, and maintains separate notebooks by topic. It’s a nice practical walkthrough for anyone who’s tried to go back to handwriting but struggled with the lack of space for later editing.

Jay Fowler ’s “two AIs in a trench coat” reviewed Die With Zero , and it’s interesting not just because it’s a early retirement adjacent book that people seem to like, but because it uses AI to turn “it could have been a blog post” into longform book review blog posts in the style of Jane Psmith, Scott Alexander, and, well, me.

This guy tried to get LLMs to predict how his coffee experiments would turn out and they did... not do so great. BTW I also enjoyed this ‘brief’ history of instant coffee .

Andrew McAfee ’s This Week in Putting AI to Work is another practical survey of how people are actually using AI instead of arguing about it in the abstract.

Taylor Pearson wrote As We May Work , about what non-technical knowledge workers (like me!) need to understand about the next wave of AI.

Hana Lee Goldin, MLIS breaks research into two modes — verification (checking a specific claim) and exploration (building understanding from scratch) — in a deep dive on what “do your own research” actually means and what its history is now “so loaded that hearing it now tends to shut conversations down rather than open them up.”

Kuiper ’s Just do the reading similarly points out that summaries, explainers, and lectures can help, but at some point the only way to know what a book or paper says is to sit down with the thing itself.

Gregor Ojstersek wrote a walkthrough on using OpenClaw as an engineering leader , and says that hallucinations are the main problem and you need strong technical judgment to tell when the tool is confidently wrong. Just like calculators can’t substitute for developing good “math sense” (so you can identify a flub when you input 4+4 and get 10 because you hit 6 instead...), AI is not a substitute for developing domain knowledge. It’s still helpful tho.

Adam Mastroianni claims that AI is an infinite midwit , or rather that it’s great at problems with clear right answers but is fundamentally unable to do the squishy, subjective work that makes creative output worth reading. Personally, I find AI research aggregation really helpful and AI writing tics so annoying that it’s messing up my ability to read old books that sprinkle similar phrases in, personally.

On that note, the ever-delightful Jane Psmith reviewed Thomas Asbridge’s The Greatest Knight, about William Marshal and the messy business of surviving five English kings. Seriously I want to be just like her when I grow up (ignore the fact that we’re roughly the same age).

Nathan Goldwag wrote a pretty compelling argument that the Star Kingdom of Manticore’s constitutional monarchy is structurally closer to an aristocratic oligarchy and doesn’t really make sense throughout the course of the series. It’s a thought-provoking piece if you like thinking about how fictional worldbuilding holds up under political science scrutiny and like using fiction to think about economics. I learned most of what I know about the French Revolution and Napoleanic Wars from the Honor Harrington series so I found it really helpful for mapping that onto reality.

I loved the discussion over on Big iff True’s magic train theory of economics. It’s also about economics in the context of fiction, this time the movie Snowpiercer, in which “the economy is almost literally a black box—a magic, static engine, out of sight and mind. In reality, the essence of economic prosperity is cooperation. Human flourishing depends on us working together: sharing ideas, dovetailing labor, coordinating on language and technology, reallocating resources, refraining from violence.” It was a very insightful critique from Daniel Muñoz but the comments had some interesting pushback on the thesis.

I saw Project Hail Mary with my husband and liked it a lot. I liked the book a little better because we get more of Ryland’s internal problem-solving, but the physical humor only works on screen, so I think the two versions complement each other nicely. Aaron M. Renn wrote about how the movie handles positive masculinity, and Orson Scott Card said he thinks science fiction is in good hands because of this movie.

Every so often I am reminded that I live in an extremely weird reading bubble. Pew found that Americans still prefer print books over digital or audio versions, and very few are in book clubs.

For May in my book club, we are reading Joe Studwell’s How Africa Works. He also wrote How Asia Works, but the book about Africa was published this year after like ten years of researching in Africa because fans of his Asia book kept asking about how his theories apply to Africa. It seems reasonably even-handed so far, and fits neatly with the development and institutions threads running through a lot of the stuff I read last month.

In April, we read Hard Landing: The Epic Contest for Power and Profits That Plunged the Airlines into Chaos by Thomas Petzinger Jr. It was extremely well-written, his predictions hold up, and I learned a ton about the history of airlines in America. It was particularly timely given the whole “Who Killed Spirit Airlines” discourse; Petzinger wrote this back in 2010 but there were several merger stories and several stories about past generations of budget airlines trying to compete. It also had a really detailed look into hub economics, legislative and judicial impacts on airlines, and how the airlines drove a lot of early computer development. The bits about Southwest Airlines were my favorite, because Herb Kelleher was a hell of a guy and Petzinger handled the biographical aspects really well. Seriously great book, highly recommended.

I also read the Two Income Trap by Elizabeth Warren and her daughter. I don’t really have much to add to the discourse that Scott Alexander didn’t say back in 2014, but I’m glad I read it and my most common reaction to the book was “ok if you think thing A in context B, why not apply it in context C…?” It didn’t really move the needle on my decision to leave my job, but it came up a lot in discussion and I felt sort of obligated to actually read it myself.