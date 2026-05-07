Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

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Tommy Williams's avatar
Tommy Williams
2d

The AI writing tics are getting to me, too. I'm not going to name-and-shame, but there's a recently published book that I had been looking forward to, and whose content is, I think, interesting. But either the author used AI a lot, or that's just the way the author writes, and I keep putting the book down every few pages out of exasperation.

On the other hand, the writing from two AIs in a trenchcoat about "Die With Zero" is surprisingly good. It's more work than most people who use AI are willing to do, but the result is readable in a way that many other things I encounter now (regardless of AI contributions) are not.

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Doga Ozturk's avatar
Doga Ozturk
2d

Thank you very much for the shout out, I appreciate it!

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