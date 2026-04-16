Normally I review books and articles, but as part of the tax prep process I spent some time reviewing my purchases from 2025, and reflected on what I’m glad I bought and what I wish I’d skipped. I’m not going to go through the trouble of reviewing everything on Amazon’s website, but figured y’all might be interested in my unvarnished opinions on the good stuff I feel comfortable vouching for.

Note that these are affiliate links, unlike the last time I wrote up a list like this (2023 was my last tax-time purchase reflection). The small amount of money Amazon pays me goes to things like grabbing lunch with readers, paying for the domain name and making pretty pictures as featured images.

If you haven’t clicked through to the website lately, you should!

Hell, while I’m at it, here are the most clicked on items I mentioned or reviewed in 2025:

As a bonus, here are some items I bought even longer ago that I really love:

this sixteen slot desk organizer continues to be a godsend. It has held up really well since 2021 and was surprisingly cheap and easy to assemble. It actually does manage to hold pretty much all of my stationary equipment and the angled drawers make them easier to see.

This one-piece wooden cutting board was shockingly cheap compared to most wooden cutting boards I’ve seen, so I was worried the quality would suck, or it would warp, or crack easily. I got it for $30 in 2022. It seems to have gone up to about $40, but it has outperformed boards that were way more expensive, and it has awesome features that help it dry quickly. Even now, it never slips, the grooves are perfect, and the built-in ruler has been surprisingly handy without catching any food particles like I half-expected. It has held up remarkably well over the last 4 years, although I mostly use it for bread because it’s the perfect size for the loaves I bake.

This soap holder is self-draining, doesn’t fall apart, doesn’t get gross (and is easy to clean when necessary, which is almost never), looks cute and is made out of a single, solid piece of natural wood. I bought my pack in 2021 and they’re all still holding up great.

I have not bought hair ties since 2022 because these hair ties come in a bag of 100 and are the only hair ties I’ve ever worn that actually don’t wear out or pull my hair when they get stuck.

If you got something useful out of this list consider forwarding it to a friend who might also be interested — and encouraging them to sign up for more honest reviews of random stuff.

Share

Also, have you bought something in the last couple of years that turned out to be way more useful than you were expecting? Please reach out — I’d love to hear about it, either via email or in a comment on the web version where other readers can see. Especially since Mother’s & Father’s Days are coming up in a couple of months, and my husband and I are both very hard to shop for...