Here in Maryland it snowed a lot in February, which meant the kids were home way more than expected and I did not get as much done as I wanted to. I did however read a bit more than usual. Below are my favorite pieces, carefully curated for your reading pleasure.

Productivity

AI

Science

Literature

Jonathan Muth looked offered some nice graphs of where all the starships went. Classic sci-fi title keywords (space, Mars, planet) peaked in the 1950s-60s and have steadily declined, while fantasy keywords (dragon, magic, witch) surged after 2000.

Sweden is bringing books back to classrooms. Reading physical books out loud is how I spend most of my evenings these days, and it’s sort of... reassuring? to see that even the educationally vaunted Nordic countries went astray a bit there but are bringing it back.

This YouTube video on what fantasy gets wrong about sacred groves talked a lot about how sacred groves are socially constructed, managed, contested spaces… not pristine primeval forests.

History

ICYMI: My February Articles

I wrote an article about the importance of staying aware of the implicit, difficult-to-record layers of your workflows, with some reflections on Extracting Value from the Process Layer of Your Notes. Nowhere near as popular as the piece on how Claude + Obsidian got a level up, which now has more likes than anything I’ve ever written on Substack.

I also reviewed a book about the history of coal, which I’ve since learned got the details a bit wrong when it comes to the relationship between the British navy and coal ships. Feedback like that is a huge part of why I write in public, so huge shoutout to bean for the correction :)

The most popular link from last month’s edition of Neat Stuff I Read was Curating a Journaling Ecosystem by Brooke. If you missed it, check it out!

& as always, if you read something interesting that you think I might be interested in, please reach out! In the meantime, did you know that this week is my ten year anniversary for blogging online? I archive the really old stuff behind a paywall to avoid feeling obligated to keep everything up to date with new research and tech, but I went back and looked at some of those early pieces and it’s fun to see how long I’ve been writing about things like religion & war in myth cycles, the great man paradox, and the importance of ancient African history.

Here’s to another ten years, and a big thank you to all of you for your encouraging words over the years — I definitely couldn’t sustain this newsletter if y’all didn’t actually read it and write in and discuss these essays and ideas with me :)