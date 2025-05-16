I’ve been reading a lot of books lately (remember I said my Boox e-reader was great? It’s still great!). I finished and discussed most of them with friends, but reviewing them never quite rose to the top of my to-do list, mostly because I don’t necessarily have a ton to say about any one in particular. Now that the “books I should write a review for” list is getting pretty long, though, I figure it’s time for my semi-annual reading roundup.

First, I’d like to note that different people have different tastes and different trigger points when it comes to media. My husband didn’t like four of my favorite series — the Codex Alera, the Traitor Son Cycle, the Black Company books and the Kate Daniels series — because he related to the characters differently, has different preferences when it comes to description, and has a different threshold for relationship drama. You probably have different preferences, too.

But hopefully there’s something here you’ll get something out of. Some of these books I recommend, some of them I definitely don’t, and hopefully some taught me interesting things you may find useful.

Note: Some of these links are Amazon affiliate links, but where possible I linked to the author’s website instead.

Books I Finished

Books I Finished in Series I Stopped

I re-read On Basilisk Station, and liked it once I skipped ahead to the middle. Even teared up a bit at the end. But I think I’m past the stage of my life where I can happily re-read the Honor Harrington series — there’s too much change from the beginning to the end, and the new books tend to get bogged down in really complex things. I still think it’s a good series, and I still disagree with Evan Þ when he complains that Honor is a Mary Sue for whom everything comes too easy. But for me, it’s one of those books where “you can’t go home again” — I can’t recapture the magic of my first exposure to the political and historical ideas in there, and it’s not as fun as re-reading, say, an Ilona Andrews urban fantasy book. I’m still deeply grateful I was exposed to the series as a teen, though; I learned a lot about the Napoleonic wars, the nature of propaganda, the checks and balances inherent in various political systems, and more.

he complains that Honor is a Mary Sue Witch King by Martha Wells. I loved Martha Wells’ Murderbot series, and the dragon series was alright, but as much as I enjoy her habit of writing from the perspective of non-human protagonists, I don’t care enough about the demon’s struggle in this book — perhaps because the stakes aren’t particularly clear. There also wasn’t much in the way of a romance or the growth of a strong personal relationship, and I find that “human element” really valuable for engaging with a book.

Shades of Milk and Honey by Mary Robinette Kowal was exactly what it says on the tin: Pride and Prejudice with froofy and impractical glamour / illusion magic. I get why people like it, but for my taste it was mediocre fanfiction of a book I never really liked that much to begin with.

Other Stuff I Read

There were several books I started and then bounced off for various uninteresting reasons, mostly relating to an entitled snarky protagonist with plot armor, or culture war screeds in whichever direction that got a bit overbearing. Several were from authors I’ve followed for years, which was disappointing. A few — like Earth Abides — started strong, which was even more disappointing.

And some I read recently did justify a longer review, for example War Dogs, Tiny Experiments and The Martian. For other long reviews of long books, check out my thoughts on Tyrants of Syracuse, The Sol Majestic, and Tamed. For other short reviews, check out the editions on Intellectual Endurance, Chill Fiction, and Cognitive Catalysts.

For recommendations of other books you think I should read, hit me with a comment or email 💚