Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
9h

This approach to grappling with economics through worldbuilding is clever. Stripping away real-world complexity to examine core incentive structures in isolation helps clarify whats actually driving the system. I've noticed the same thing happens when teaching concepts, building small toy models forces you tounderstand which variables actualy matter and which are just noise. The tehomite currency mechanic is a solid solution, tying defense directly to transactional value means the incentive structure aligns naturally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miguel Marcos Martinez's avatar
Miguel Marcos Martinez
10h

You may enjoy the graphic novel version of Capital and Ideology. https://ijoca.blogspot.com/2025/01/graphic-novel-review-thomas-pikettys.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture