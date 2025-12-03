Manuscriptions

Manuscriptions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Keates Andrews's avatar
Sarah Keates Andrews
3d

Happy Birthday.

I'm another who has been following your work since your Obsidian days.

Hope you have a wonderful day 🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe's avatar
Joe
3d

Happy birthday! Lurker from Obsidian days, love the deeper dives, whys, and systems behind note-taking, research, and taking action, rather than just tool reviews you so often see out there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Konik
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eleanor Konik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture