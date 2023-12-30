Obsidian Iceberg

🌲 On prioritizing problem-solving over perfection
The value of preparing to handle curveballs with confidence
  
Eleanor Konik
4

April 2024

🌲 The Konik Method For Maintaining Sane Task Lists
... despite having a full-time job, two kids underfoot, and a history of severe depression
  
Eleanor Konik
17
🌲 Prompt engineering gave me empathy for my bosses
How feedback from superiors, prompt engineering, and giving teenaged helpers tasking helped me refine my communication style.
  
Eleanor Konik
3

February 2024

🎓 Curious Disasters: Failed Marriages in Folklore
On what it takes to make things work with a partner
  
Eleanor Konik
3

January 2024

🎓 On the Difficulty of Fantasy Cartography
What making fantasy maps can teach us about complexity
  
Eleanor Konik
5
🌲 Secondary sources are pretty great, actually
On the difficulty of learning from first principles, and how to pick what information to rely on
  
Eleanor Konik
19
🎓 Currency, Coins, & Curmudgeonly Choices
On the potential problems of companies refusing to accept coins as payment.
  
Eleanor Konik
9

December 2023

📚 Thinking rigorously, with tools, lists, & agency
Micro reviews of nonfiction I read recently. On problem-solving, offloading our thoughts, AI tools & the struggles centaurs would face.
  
Eleanor Konik
5
🎓 On Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire
Blights are a big deal, particularly for organisms lacking genetic diversity. Is there a metaphor here?
  
Eleanor Konik
6
🌲 A Personal Take on Using LLMs
Navigating the ethics -- and effectiveness -- of new AI tools as a writer.
  
Eleanor Konik
17
🎓 On the Many Different Types of Armies
Considering the distinctions between soldiers, warriors, conscripts, volunteers, levies, mercenaries, etc.
  
Eleanor Konik
17
🧁 It's My Birthday, So Ask Me Anything!
I'm all ears! An open call to ask questions about ancient history, parenting, startups, productivity methods, or whatever.
  
Eleanor Konik
43
